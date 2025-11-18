Chicago cryptocurrency company founder charged in money laundering scheme

The founder of a cryptocurrency company has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a $10 million money laundering scheme, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Firas Isa founded and served as chief executive officer of Chicago-based Virtual Assets LLC, which did business as Crypto Dispensers, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

The company ran a cash-to-cryptocurrency that allowed people to convert cash, checks, and other forms of money into cryptocurrency, prosectors said.

The indictment against Isa alleges that criminals, and sometimes fraud victims, sent at least $10 million in proceeds from wire fraud and drug offenses to Crypto Dispensers, Isa, or a co-conspirator. Isa had the proceeds from the criminal activity converted to cryptocurrency, which was transferred to virtual wallets to disguise its origins, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Isa knew the money was derived from fraud.

Isa, 36, of the south Chicago suburb of Frankfort, is charged with one count of money laundering conspiracy. The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Virtual Assets LLC also faces the same charge as a corporation.

Isa and his company have pleaded not guilty. He is set to appear for a status hearing before U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo on Jan. 30.