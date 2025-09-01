Man beaten and robbed on CTA Red Line train downtown, Chicago police say

Chicago police are looking or a group that beat and robbed a man on a CTA Red Line train Saturday morning.

Police are looking for help identifying the suspects in the group, who were captured by surveillance cameras on the train and in the Lake CTA station.

Police said around 7 a.m. Saturday on a Red Line train near the Lake stop in the 100-block of State Street, a man was approached by a group who beat him and then took personal property.

CPD did not say how badly the victim was hurt or what was taken.

Police released images of five people wanted in connection with the attack. If you have any information, contact Major Crimes/Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit a tip anonymously at cpdtip.com using reference #JJ372919.