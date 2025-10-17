Group of 8 wanted for beating, robbery on CTA Blue Line platform, Chicago police say

Chicago police are looking for a group of seven women and one man who beat and robbed people on a CTA Blue Line platform in the Loop.

Chicago police said the group recently approached a group of passengers on the platform at the Jackson Blue Line stop on Sept. 5 at about 1:50 a.m., beat them and took their property.

Police released images of all eight suspects as they got off the train.

If you have any information, call Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447.