Chicago cooling centers open amid extreme heat

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With dangerous heat beginning Tuesday, Chicago is turning the city's six community service centers into cooling areas.

Chicago-area temperatures will be in the 90s and heat indices will reach over 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

The cooling center locations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday:

·         Englewood Center

·         Garfield Center (open 24 hours) 

·         King Center

·         North Area Center

·         South Chicago Center

·         Trina Davila Center

You can also go to any Chicago Public Library or Park District Fieldhouse. 

City splash pads are available from the Chicago Park District.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 8:01 AM

