Chicago cooling centers open amid extreme heat
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With dangerous heat beginning Tuesday, Chicago is turning the city's six community service centers into cooling areas.
Chicago-area temperatures will be in the 90s and heat indices will reach over 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
The cooling center locations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday:
· Englewood Center
· Garfield Center (open 24 hours)
· King Center
· North Area Center
· South Chicago Center
· Trina Davila Center
You can also go to any Chicago Public Library or Park District Fieldhouse.
City splash pads are available from the Chicago Park District.
