Chicago cooling centers open amid extreme heat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With dangerous heat beginning Tuesday, Chicago is turning the city's six community service centers into cooling areas.

Chicago-area temperatures will be in the 90s and heat indices will reach over 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

The cooling center locations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday:

· Englewood Center

· Garfield Center (open 24 hours)

· King Center

· North Area Center

· South Chicago Center

· Trina Davila Center

You can also go to any Chicago Public Library or Park District Fieldhouse.

City splash pads are available from the Chicago Park District.