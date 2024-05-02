Chicago and Cook County make preparations for cicada invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) — The cicadas will be coming any day now.

CBS 2 has been reporting about their arrival for months. We're set to see billions of the creepy crawly creatures, and communities are preparing for them.

Greenspace within the city—it's beautiful, right? Drexel is a historic boulevard that has been undisturbed for the last 17 years. It's also prime cicada land, and every department is gearing up to respond to it.

"Why would I go to that little dinky tree when I can go to the large tree with all my cicada clan," said John Lough, Senior Forester for the City of Chicago.

"There's honey locusts in a number of these trees," he said.

But to 27-year city forester John Lough, it's not just a honey locust tree…

"This would be a cicada hotel. This would be what they look for," Lough said.

And with cicada hotels all over the city, 582,000 of them to be specific, how are departments like his gearing up to handle them?

"If the cicadas start accumulating in the streets and along the sidewalks, we do have street sweepers who will be out regularly," Lough said.

Illinois is the center of emergence, which means we will see more cicadas than anywhere else in the country. The area can expect billions, possibly trillions of them, buzzing around Chicago.

Across Illinois, two different broods will crawl out of the ground at once, something that hasn't happened since Thomas Jefferson was president.

Lough is ready for phone calls, but he said people need to know these cicadas are harmless and non-toxic and are only a concern for young trees.

Trees you can cover.

Speaking of trees…

"A good analogy would be with the fall leaves."

Chicago departments aren't the only ones gearing up. Tara Orbon is with the Cook County's Department of Transportation and Highways.

They're looking at the incoming siege of cicadas like they look at something they're all too familiar with: storms.

"When there's a storm in the fall, sometimes all the leaves fall at once, right? But we have a lot of vehicles on the roadway. Sometimes the wind pushes them away, and sometimes the vehicles do," Orbon said.

Her message? These can be distracting, but keep your eyes and ears on the roads.

They maintain about 1,600 miles of them and more than 130 bridges and said they have the equipment to address anything.

"We have snow plows! If it ever came down to it? We are ready to handle anything Mother Nature sends our way."

Everyone? Cicada ready. The city said it is prepared.

"Absolutely, we are ready, and we are looking forward to it, " Lough said. "People don't realize it, but they're there right now. Waiting to come out."

The Forest Preserves of Cook County has a link to different events and information associated with cicadas in the area.

CBS 2 has more on the cicada invasion ready to hit the Chicago area.