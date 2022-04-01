Watch CBS News

Chicago community groups help ComEd customers with their bills through Energy Assistance Outreach

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago community organizations want to help ComEd customers with their bills.

The Energy Assistance Outreach blitz will be held today from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 2622 W. Jackson.

Representatives will go over options with customers who are unable to pay their bills fully, or on time.

They include help from ComEd, state, and federal programs.

