Chicago community groups help ComEd customers with their bills through Energy Assistance Outreach
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago community organizations want to help ComEd customers with their bills.
The Energy Assistance Outreach blitz will be held today from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 2622 W. Jackson.
Representatives will go over options with customers who are unable to pay their bills fully, or on time.
They include help from ComEd, state, and federal programs.
