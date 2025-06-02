Chicago comedian Damon Williams talks going viral, City Winery show in West Loop

Chicago's own comedy veteran Damon Williams has been making us laugh for over three decades.

He's performed for the Kings of Comedy, Chris Rock, and Patti LaBelle, to name a few.

Williams credits his 32 years in the comedy game to his enjoyment of the craft.

"I always have fresh materials, I try to keep it fresh, but it's also being professional, being diligent, and being passionate, I think those factors put that together, plus it's how I pay my bills," he said.

He said his inspiration for his comedy comes from life, especially from Chicago.

"You know life is funny, all day every day, and in Chicago especially. If you just listen, you'll find it funny, and once again, I'm inspired by my bills," he said, laughing.

Williams has been a talent giant in his own right, but over the past few weeks, fans and celebrities have been blowing up the internet with "Who is Damon Williams?" The question came from comedian Jess Hilarious during a segment on the Breakfast Club.

"Swear to God, I don't know no damn Damon Williams," she said. "Sorry, sir. You might be a fine comedian, but I don't know you."

The moment sparked a movement by fans of Williams, and even other Chicago comedians, including B. Cole, created a song explaining who he is.

"Cedric the Entertainer was one of the first people to chime in and say, 'Well, I know Damon Williams,' and then it became a hashtag, 'I know Damon Williams,' and know people I've been knowing forever are walking up, 'What's your name again?' Now people went from not knowing my name pretending to not knowing my name," Williams said.

He said that he had to play off the trend to negate the negative side.

"See, it's good to be in a moment like this, at this stage of my career, and not be a scandal. There's no baby oil attached to my situation," he said, laughing.

He adds, "For it to be positive, overwhelmingly positive. Also, you have to realize that there's a negative side, like the younger ones don't really know me or didn't know me, so they like 'I'm looking at him and I still don't know his big dome head,' you know, so it's stuff like that."

Damon Williams will be performing at City Winery at 1200 W. Randolph Street.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show kicking off at 7:30 p.m.