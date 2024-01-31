Watch CBS News
Chicago gets more clouds and gradually warmer

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds will be the rule for Thursday as a front crosses the Chicago area in the afternoon.

It comes through dry. Expect a wind shift later in the afternoon, around 5-6 p.m., then winds turn northeasterly and temps drop 10 degrees rather quickly, especially lakeside.

A strong ridge of high pressure parks overhead for the weekend keeping conditions warm and dry. Temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees above average.

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LOW 36.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. HIGH 49.

FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START WITH AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGH 42.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 2:09 PM CST

