Chicago gets more clouds and gradually warmer
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds will be the rule for Thursday as a front crosses the Chicago area in the afternoon.
It comes through dry. Expect a wind shift later in the afternoon, around 5-6 p.m., then winds turn northeasterly and temps drop 10 degrees rather quickly, especially lakeside.
A strong ridge of high pressure parks overhead for the weekend keeping conditions warm and dry. Temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees above average.
TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LOW 36.
THURSDAY: CLOUDY. HIGH 49.
FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START WITH AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGH 42.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.