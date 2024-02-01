Chicago clouds won't cover beautiful mild weather

Watch CBS News
By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago gets more mild temps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a sunny mild day, clouds increase and a front drops south from Wisconsin passing through the Chicago area and turning the winds off the lake 35 degrees early Thursday evening. 

With the northeast wind flow, temperatures drop quickly into the upper 30s. 

The frontal passage is dry, but clouds will linger tonight and into Friday morning.

The weekend features warming temperatures and sunny skies as a strong blocking ridge of high-pressure parks overhead.

Warmer than normal for a while as highs reach into the 40s. Our average high is 32 degrees.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. LOW 35. NORTHEAST WIND 10-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGH 41. NORTHEAST WIND 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 45.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 46.

