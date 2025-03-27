Chicago waiving city vehicle sticker penalties for all drivers in April

The city of Chicago is giving anyone who doesn't have a city vehicle sticker a break for the entire month of April.

The office of the Chicago City Clerk is calling next month Amnesty April. It means they're waiving city sticker penalties to make it easier for drivers to get a vehicle sticker if they don't have one already. That means no late fees, penalties, or back charges if you buy a vehicle sticker at a City Clerk or Chicago Department of Finance office.

The cost of the sticker ranges from $53 dollars for motorcycles up to $530 for trucks.

Drivers can go to any of the three Office of the City Clerk locations to get a vehicle sticker without paying any penalties:

City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St. North Side Office: 5430 W. Gale St. South Side Office: 5674 S. Archer Ave.

Amnesty April also is available at any of four Chicago Department of Finance locations:

Southwest Payment Center: 4770 S. Kedzie Ave. Northwest Payment Center: 4445 N. Pulaski Ave. Southeast Payment Center: 2006 E. 95th St. Central Payment Center: 400 W. Superior St.

Drivers can't take advantage of the amnesty program at Currency Exchange locations.

If you can't afford to pay for a full-year vehicle sticker, the city sells reduced-term city stickers that are valid for four months.