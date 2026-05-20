Chicago city leaders announce program to connect people more easily with affordable housing

Chicago city leaders and advocates on Wednesday announced a new effort to connect people with affordable housing.

The city has launched a new working group and pilot program intended to remove obstacles for those navigating what advocates call Chicago's disjointed, opaque, and piecemeal system to find affordable housing.

"What we really are hoping to do is eliminate the obstacle course that tenants experience when looking for affordable housing," said Leslie Perkins, chief of staff to Ald. Maria Hadden (49th).

The program will also allow housing providers to list, market, and match tenants with available units.

"On day one, a centralized listing portal pilot in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority will list more than 3,700 already existing affordable homes right here in Chicago," said Chicago director of housing Donovan Harvey, "and as new units are brought online, they too will be added to the portal."

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), chairman of the Zoning, Building and Landmarks Committee, said the program will be a boon in particular for veterans.

"As a veteran, wanting to make sure that the veteran community that's often spoken about when talking about homelessness, that they have an opportunity to find out where these apartments are at, where these affordable units are at," Villegas said.

Julietta Mkrtychian, chief of staff for Illinois state Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago), said the affordable housing and shelter system in Chicago is "deeply fragmented " — and the problem is even more severe in LaPointe's district, which is a "social service desert."

"It shouldn't take reaching out to your local elected official to access housing, much less an affordable housing waitlist," Mkrtychian said. "This information should be accessible and available to all, which is why creating a centralized portal is such a no-brainer."

The City Council is expected to vote on the program on Wednesday.