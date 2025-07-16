Supporters of Chicago "snap curfew" ordinance expected to make longshot bid to override Mayor Brandon Johnson's veto

Chicago's proposed "snap curfew" ordinance, which would allow Chicago police to impose a youth curfew anywhere in the city on as little as 30 minutes' notice, is back in the spotlight at City Hall.

The City Council approved the controversial ordinance last month by a 27-22 vote, and Mayor Brandon Johnson vetoed it days later. On Wednesday, the measure's supporters are expected to call for a vote to override the mayor's veto, though they're unlikely to succeed. Supporters would need 34 votes to override the mayor's veto, meaning several opponents of the ordinance would have to switch sides.

In his veto letter to the city clerk, Johnson wrote, "At a time when violent crime continues to trend down in the City of Chicago, it is critical that we continue our investments in community safety strategies that have a proven track record of success. In two short years, we have seen a measurable, sustained decline in crime and violence in our city."

The letter goes on to say that the mayor's administration will continue to partner with community organizations, businesses and philanthropists to invest in youth jobs, safe spaces and menta health care along with effective policing.

The ordinance was presented as a way to get ahead of large pop-up teen gatherings that have turned violent in the past with fights, stabbings, and gunshots, leaving both teens and bystanders hurt.

But opponents, including the ACLU, youth advocates, and Cook County public defenders call it an overreach, warning it could lead to racial profiling and violate constitutional rights.

Johnson reiterated his opposition to the ordinance Wednesday morning, calling it "counterproductive."

"There is no study that we have seen, or frankly anyone in Chicago has seen, that says that these type of measures and curfews will keep young people safe. And, in fact, if we were to enact such a thing, we would leave ourselves vulnerable to potential and costly lawsuits that do nothing to make our city safer," he said.

Before last month's vote, 18 members of the council's Progressive Caucus sent Johnson a letter urging him to veto the measure. If all 18 of those alderpeople maintain their opposition to the ordinance, it would be enough votes to uphold the mayor's veto.