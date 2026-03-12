Chicago City Council committee to discuss taxi fare hike proposal

You may soon have to pay more if you hop in a taxi in Chicago.

Mayor Brandon Johnson wants taxicabs to be able to raise fares during certain times of day, and a City Council committee was set to discuss the proposal Thursday.

A proposal calls for a $2.50 rush hour fee for rides between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and a $1 overnight fee for rides between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The last time taxi rates increased was in 2016.

Published reports noted that the taxi industry has been battered by competition from rideshares, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Johnson introduced the taxi fare hike proposal back in September 2025, according to published reports. The proposal was on the agenda for a meeting of the Chicago City Council Committee on License and Consumer Protection on Thursday.