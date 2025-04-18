Watch CBS News
Chicago City Council commission OKs revitalization plan for Auburn Gresham 79th Street corridor

The Chicago City Council plan commission has given the OK for a plan to revitalize the 79th Street corridor in Auburn Gresham.

The commission adopted what the city calls a "community-led vision" to revitalize commercial activity along 79th Street between Ashland and Vincennes, and along Halsted between 77th and 83rd.

Planned investments include a Metra station which would open in September, mixed-use housing projects, a Blue Azul community fitness center and mental health clinic and the Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub.

Organizers say the plan will facilitate walkability in the neighborhood and create new housing close to transit, improve quality of life, stabilize and strengthen the local housing market while providing quality affordable housing, support existing businesses along the corridor while also attracting new retail, improve pedestrian safety, replace vacant lots with either viable residential or commercial spaces or with open spaces that improve upon conditions in the neighborhood, and more.

The plan will go before the full city council soon, though it doesn't require approval by the council as a whole. The council will, however, have to approve zoning changes, funding and other measures that are needed to complete the plan's vision. 

