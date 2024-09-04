Chicago charter school network introduces high-tech visitor ID, weapons detection systems

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Noble Network of Charter Schools has invested in two separate high-tech systems to keep students safe.

Before the bell rang Tuesday at Noble's Mansueto High School, at 2911 W. 47th St. in the Brighton Park neighborhood, CBS News Chicago stopped by to see the security systems in action.

"We don't want kids to feel like they're walking into some type of in prison or something like that—because that's not what it is at all," said Rhonda Cohen, manager of safety and security for Noble Charter Schools. "This is their school. It's their space. We're just reassuring them."



The setup at Mansueto is similar to what is seen at some sports games or concerts—and even the New York City subway system. It involves scanners from the weapons detection company Evolv—which allow those who enter the school building to carry their personal belongings with them and just walk in.

This is in contrast to airports or courthouses, where personal belongings must be placed on a conveyor belt for screening.

Keys and cellphones generally do not set off the Evolv system. Instead, the system is looking for guns and knives—not just any old metal.

One trouble spot that has been noted is that Evolv sometimes flags one common student supply—three-ring binders—so most students choose to have their binders hand-inspected.

"For the most part, it's picking up binders—three-ring binders—because the machine perceives that to be an IED," said Adam Nieves, dean of culture at Mansueto High School. "But one thing about Evolv is that it's actually had updates since we had it first installed—so it's getting much better."

As for students, they don't seem to mind the screening. One student was asked how long the process takes.

"Maybe like a couple of seconds—like 10 seconds maybe," she said. "It's really quick."

All 18 Noble charter schools now have the Evolv weapons detection system. The year before installation, the charter schools had reports of 17 weapons—a number that has dropped dramatically.

"Since we've had Evolv, we've only been able to detect two weapons in our buildings," said Cohen, "so not only does Evolv detect weapons—it deters."

Meanwhile, new for this school year at the Noble Network is the requirement that visitors go through another layer of security. They no longer use pen and paper to sign in—something called Raptor takes care of all that.

"Raptor is a system that alerts us if someone who is entering our building who is a registered sex offender," said Cohen. "We always know who is in our building at all times—and that's super-important to us."

The security systems aren't cheap—costing thousands of dollars per school.

Further, Evolv is not without some controversy. It is currently under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission—apparently for overpromising its capabilities.

Evolv says it is working on a resolution. meanwhile, Noble has experienced no issues.

"We've had a great experience with Evolv," said Cohen.

"It makes everybody safe," added the student.

Apparently, parents appreciate the investment too. All the added security at Mansueto and other Noble schools serves as a recruitment tool to lure students away from traditional public schools.

Security varies from school to school across the Chicago Public Schools system. This is because CPS allows each school to choose what it feels is best for its community.