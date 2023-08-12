Chicago celebrates 94th annual Bud Billiken Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Every year it's the sights and the sounds that make up the Bud Billiken Parade. This year Chicago celebrated the 94th annual parade that has now become etched into this city's history.

"The people, the dance, groups, the marching band." said long time parade attendee Reola Taylor.

For 52 years, she has lined this parade route waiting to see some of her long-time and new favorites.

"It's a blessing of an honor to be here. Just celebrating all of this black love and black excellence together," said Nashone Greer-Adams with Something Good In Englewood.

For those attending, it's a family affair. It's also a celebration that many consider a moment of history, as it is one of the biggest parades in the City of Chicago.

"I like doing the Bud because it's part of a black history moment. And, you know, it's part of our culture," said Antoine Anderson.

For the last 13 years, Anderson has entertained those on the parade route with his flips and tricks as a member of the Jesse White Tumblers.

"It was part of my family tradition, so I just got into it as well," he said.

There were more flips and tricks by another attraction, The South Shore Drill Team, which is celebrating 50 years of hip hop with a nod to RunDMC in jogging suits and gold chains.

"It's different for us, adding a little style to it," said Kira Rutledge.

Rutledge has marched this route for nearly 15 years with a different uniform and a different routine every year.

"I definitely stayed around because I grew to love these people; they became my family," Rutledge said.

For years, CBS 2's Darius Johnson was also a member of the South Shore Drill Team and considered them family. He was able to brush off his skills, although it's been more than a decade since he participated.

Those in attendance say this parade provides just the right amount of entertainment to keep children motivated and families returning for the thrilling sights and sounds year after year.

"It's awesome. Every year it gets better and better," said one parade attendee.