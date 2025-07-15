Watch CBS News
Man charged with murder in shooting at Chicago's Cabrini Rowhouses

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man has been charged with murder in a shooting that took place on Sunday in the Cabrini Rowhouses on the Near North Side.

Police said Maurice Timms, 49, has been charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon, among other charges. 

Police were called at 12:20 a.m. Sunday for shots fired in the 800 block of North Cambridge Avenue, near Chestnut Street, where the last remaining occupied section of the Cabrini-Green public housing development is located.

Officers found a 41-year-old man outside on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Chicago police said Timms is expected in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday. 

