Chicago businesses react to Johnson's veto on hemp product ban

Chicago business owners who sell hemp-derived products say they're still on guard over ongoing legal discussions that could threaten their industry.

This is after Mayor Brandon Johnson vetoed an ordinance that would have banned most hemp-derived products.

The veto was a victory for businesses that sell those kinds of products, but a federal ban is still scheduled to go into effect later this year.

"No intoxicating potential in this product, but it was swept into the ban," said Jeremy Dedic, co-founder of Cubbington's Cabinet.

The THC retailer in Roscoe Village said he and other businesses like his are glad that Johnson vetoed an ordinance, which would have banned most hemp-derived products. The ban would have potentially shuttered businesses selling such products and make up a significant portion of the inventory.

The ordinance was put forth due to concerns that some products were marketed to minors and easily accessible to children.

Ald. Marty Quinn (13th Ward) authored the ordinance after he said he heard stories about the "product getting in the wrong hands." He did not reach a veto-proof majority when it passed.

Dedic and others in the industry said that while they opposed an outright ban, they do support more regulation to keep products safe and accessible.

But now the issue also shifts to Washington, D.C.

"We're continuing to focus — a lot has been changing for the better on the federal front," Dedic said.

A federal ban on most hemp-derived products is set to take effect in November. Supporters of the ban echo concerns of child and consumer safety. If the ban takes effect, it would likely extinguish the growing industry around the country.

Dedic said there's been pushback to the scheduled ban and is hopeful Congress will act to keep the industry alive.

"We hope that we'll be several months in a year from now to that process of federal understanding and regulation, policy writing and approval, and polishing of that so that we can get implemented for a better, sensible baseline for the entire country," he said.

Johnson said in his veto of the ordinance that part of his rationale was to align with the coming federal guidance. He also pushed for more regulation, like age verification, proper labeling, and enforcement standards.