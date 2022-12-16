Chicago Bulls to host first pickleball tournament Dec. 30

CHICAGO (CBS) – Pickleball is all the rage and now the Chicago Bulls are getting in on the action.

We here at CBS 2 know about the wildly popular sport.

Just a few weeks ago, Streaming Anchor Brad Edwards played for hours in our studio, live on CBSChicago.com.

It was all to celebrate a Stephen Colbert celebrity tournament.

Now you can play at the United Center on Dec. 30 at the first-of-it's-kind Bulls Pickleball Tournament.

Go to Bulls.com/pickleball for tickets and information.