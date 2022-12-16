Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Bulls to host first pickleball tournament Dec. 30

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Bulls to host first pickleball tournament Dec. 30
Chicago Bulls to host first pickleball tournament Dec. 30 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) – Pickleball is all the rage and now the Chicago Bulls are getting in on the action.

We here at CBS 2 know about the wildly popular sport.

Just a few weeks ago, Streaming Anchor Brad Edwards played for hours in our studio, live on CBSChicago.com.

It was all to celebrate a Stephen Colbert celebrity tournament.

Now you can play at the United Center on Dec. 30 at the first-of-it's-kind Bulls Pickleball Tournament.

Go to Bulls.com/pickleball for tickets and information.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 6:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.