Bulls player Ayo Dosunmu inspiring Chicago kids at annual Block Party

Hundreds of Chicago kids got an incredible opportunity on Wednesday to play basketball with Chicago Bulls star Ayo Dosunmu, who shared his love of the game.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for 12-year-old Canon Domercant, who got some words of advice about rebounding and transition defense from Dosunmu.

"It was pretty cool to see that he actually, like, cared enough to give me some advice to help me be better," Canon said.

Dosunmu and Chicago Bulls Charities hosted their 4th annual "Dosunmu Block Party."

It was the first time the annual Block Party was held at Union Park, not too far from the United Center.

"I started this to create safe places to be able to play in Chicago. That was my main mission. That was my main goal," Dosunmu said.

The event hosts basketball clinics and summer celebrations for 200 Chicago children through the Chicago Park District's summer programming.

"Once upon a time I was in their shoes, and I was looking up to athletes or other professional figures, celebrities, whatever you want to call it, and I was always excited to be a part of those camps. So now, I'm in a position to give them the same opportunity," said Dosunmu, who led Morgan Park High School to two state championships in 2017 and 2018, before starring for the University of Illinois for three seasons, and then getting drafted by the Bulls in 2021.

The Block Party pays tribute to Dosunmu's childhood friend, Darius Brown, who was shot and killed in 2011.

"He was actually killed in a park, so seeing these kids here play basketball and have fun, just doing something positive, showing them that you can do something positive, that's important to me," Dosunmu said.

Dosunmu said his block party celebrates the city's communities and provides youth an opportunity to grow their skills on and off the court.

"It gives me a chance to grow and see what I need to improve on," said 11-year-old Genevia Brawner.

"It makes me feel like, I won't say rich, but it just makes me feel like I'm a part of this family and this community," said 11-year-old Jaionni McMath.

Kids participating in the block party said it boosts their confidence, and they hope to follow in Donsunmu's shoes.

"I look up to most of the Bulls players; something I want to be when I grow up. Most people on that team are really good, and I want to one day, hope, to become like them," 12-year-old Blake Perrin said.