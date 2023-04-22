Bridge lift season in Chicago underway through June
CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's a reminder. If you're going to be driving downtown today, it's bridge lift season.
Hundreds of boats will float through the Chicago River.
Twenty-seven bridges from Ashland to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be lifted to make room for sailboats and yachts.
They'll be moving through the city to dock at the harbors in Lake Michigan.
Now through mid-June the bridge lifts will happen every Saturday and Wednesday starting at 8 a.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.