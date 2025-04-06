Chicago boater recovered, another remains missing after boat capsizes in Wisconsin River

The search continues for a missing Chicago man after a boat capsized on the Wisconsin River Friday afternoon. The other missing boater was recovered during the weekend.

Wisconsin Dells police said that just before 4:30 p.m., it was reported that the boat capsized on the river south of the Kilbourn Dam. Three people were on the boat at the time of the incident.

One of the boaters swam safely back to shore where they were met with police and rescue crews and was then treated and evaluated.

The two other boaters disappeared under the water near where the capsized boat.

Multiple rescue boats were launched to begin the search, with the assistance of the Columbia County and Sauk County Dive Teams. Additional resources, including boats with sonar capabilities, aerial drones, shoreline searches, and an underwater drone, were also deployed.

Police said divers were unable to enter the water due to the high flow from the Kilbourn Dam and the fast-moving currents. The search was suspended Friday due to darkness, the unpredictable river flow, and the safety of the searchers.

The first missing boater located

On Saturday around noon, one of the missing boaters was recovered from the Wisconsin River after a Wisconsin DNR aircraft that was onsite and overhead spotted the victim.

A search boat responded to the area and located the boater, who was pronounced dead.

The boater was identified as 75-year-old Luis F. Di Filippo of Chicago.

Search continues for the second boater

As of Sunday, the search continues for the second boater, identified as 20-year-old Francesco L. Di Filippo, also of Chicago.

Police say they expect more boaters on the river due to the warmer weather. They advise those who may take to the water to be aware of water conditions, as they could be volatile and high for the next few days.

They're also reminding boaters to wear life jackets and be mindful of where they're anchoring or attempting to anchor, as the river can be extremely dangerous.

Anyone on the river who spots anything suspicious is asked to contact the Wisconsin Dells Police Department at 608-253-1611 and Press "2" to be connected with the Columbia County Dispatch Center