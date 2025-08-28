Chicago school board meeting to debate CPS budget plan as deadline looms

The Chicago Board of Education was meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the Chicago Public Schools' contentious budget plan.

The school board is required by law to approve a budget for this fiscal year by the end of the day on Thursday.

After swearing in a new board member Thursday afternoon, the school board was expected to debate the district's plan for closing a $734 million budget shortfall.

Moments before that meeting began, there was a contentious debate outside CPS headquarters.

SEIU Local 73, a union representing thousands of CPS support staff, teamed up with advocacy group Kids First Chicago to interim Chicago Public Schools CEO Macquline King, who has proposed a budget that would not include a high-interest short-term loan sought by the mayor, and would not guarantee to reimburse City Hall $175 million for a pension payment covering non-teacher employees unless CPS gets more money than it already expects from the city or state.

"We are asking to send a clear message. Put our children over politics. So today we're calling on the board to adopt this budget without borrowing, without paying the city's bills, and to make our children and our classrooms our priority," CPS parent and grandparent Maria Owens said.

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union, however, have urged the school board to make the pension payment and authorize the loan sought by the mayor, a former CTU organizer.

"Our schools have experience decades of disinvestment and cuts, and we just cannot afford more. Let me tell you, every year since I've been in Belmont Cragin we have received preliminary budgets from CPS that have failed to allocate enough money for special education positions," said teacher Eric Branholm.

King's $10.25 billion budget plan calls for cuts to meal prep staff, crossing guards, janitorial workers, and central office staff, leaving most classroom jobs untouched.

Her spending plan also counts on $379 million in funding from a TIF surplus, about $79 million more than the district received last year. However, no TIF surplus is assured until the Chicago City Council approves the city's own budget plan, and some critics have said the district can't count on that money if it doesn't make the $175 million pension payment.

A group of 26 City Council members have signed a letter, urging the school board to reject the loan to pay for the pension payment, and committing to supporting a TIF surplus, without specifying how much funding that would mean for CPS.

"The mayor has been, he calls himself the collaborator in chief, and I can tell you that on certain issues, he has brought unique coalitions together to collaborate on pushing back on some of the things that he is proposing," said Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), one of the alders who signed the letter.

The loan has been at the crux of the CPS budget debate for months. Former CPS chief executive officer Pedro Martinez also opposed taking out a loan to finance the pension payment, leading to his ouster.