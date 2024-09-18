Chicago Board of Education to vote on CPS strategic 5-year plan

Chicago Board of Education will vote on 5-year strategic plan

Chicago Board of Education will vote on 5-year strategic plan

Chicago Board of Education will vote on 5-year strategic plan

CHICAGO (CBS)—The Chicago Board of Education will vote on a five-year strategic plan that aims to address inequality and even the playing field across all CPS schools.

CEO Pedro Martinez says the board is excited to pass it as the meeting will be held on Wednesday.

The strategic plan includes changes such as schools no longer being ranked. CPS will measure student success with a holistic approach that focuses on learning and overall well-being.

Also, instead of creating new schools to address failures, investments will be made in existing schools.

The plan hopes to decrease absenteeism, increase language skills, and increase the percentage of students getting college credit.

This comes as the board makes internal cuts to save money.

Martinez said they're relying on grants and donations at the federal level.

"One of the silver linings of the pandemic is we receive a record in-flow of resources from the federal government," he said. "We've been able to smooth out those resources; this will be the last year we'll have those resources. So, really for us, it's a question of sustainability."

The Chicago Teachers Union criticized the plan, saying parts of the plan are, "Taken right from our contract proposals. The same proposals the district is actually fighting at the bargaining table."

The meeting for the plan started around 8:30 a.m.