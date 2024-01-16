Weather

Blanket of bitter cold covers Chicago

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will face bitter cold and wind chills will be -20 to -30 degrees through Wednesday morning.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS
4-panel-daypart-tomorrow-feels-like.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, snow is possible Wednesday evening and there are additional snow chances Thursday into Friday.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS
wed-pm-snow.png
CBS

An Arctic air mass will remain entrenched over the region through Wednesday morning, producing dangerously cold wind chills down to -30 degrees. 

Southwest winds increase Wednesday afternoon ahead of an approaching system, with gusts of 20-30 mph possible. There's potential for a narrow band of accumulating snow Wednesday evening. 

A few snow showers will also be possible on Thursday, but there's a better chance for snow on Friday, especially during the morning hours. 

fri-am-snow.png
CBS

Lake effect snow chances continue into Saturday, but mainly in Northwest Indiana.

Wind chills will return to as cold as -25 degrees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning. Temperatures increase next week with highs in the mid-30s on Monday and near 40 degrees with showers on Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low -1. Wind chills -20 to -35 degrees.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High of 16. Wind chills below zero. Chance of light snow in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow chances. High of 19

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 3:32 PM CST

