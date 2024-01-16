Blanket of bitter cold covers Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will face bitter cold and wind chills will be -20 to -30 degrees through Wednesday morning.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, snow is possible Wednesday evening and there are additional snow chances Thursday into Friday.

An Arctic air mass will remain entrenched over the region through Wednesday morning, producing dangerously cold wind chills down to -30 degrees.

Southwest winds increase Wednesday afternoon ahead of an approaching system, with gusts of 20-30 mph possible. There's potential for a narrow band of accumulating snow Wednesday evening.

A few snow showers will also be possible on Thursday, but there's a better chance for snow on Friday, especially during the morning hours.

Lake effect snow chances continue into Saturday, but mainly in Northwest Indiana.

Wind chills will return to as cold as -25 degrees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning. Temperatures increase next week with highs in the mid-30s on Monday and near 40 degrees with showers on Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low -1. Wind chills -20 to -35 degrees.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High of 16. Wind chills below zero. Chance of light snow in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow chances. High of 19

