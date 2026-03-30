Chicago Blackhawks to honor Troy Murray in inaugural Hall of Fame class

The Chicago Blackhawks are planning to honor the late Troy Murray next month.

The team announced Monday morning that Murray will be part of the organization's inaugural Hall of Fame class, as a builder.

The 'Hawks said Murray will be part of the "builder" category, and will be recognized for his work as a player, an alumnus, and a broadcaster.

Murray played 12 seasons with the Blackhawks, and then became the team's broadcast analyst.

He died this month following a battle of cancer.

Nicknamed "Muzz," Murray revealed in August 2021 he had been diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy treatments. He did not specify the type of cancer he had or provide any other details about his condition. Murray continued working on Blackhawks broadcasts, though at a diminished workload, before stepping away entirely this season.

Murray was best known as one of the Blackhawks most respected leaders during a 15-year NHL career that ended with him winning a Stanley Cup in his lone season with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.

After spending the following season with the International Hockey League Chicago Wolves, Murray stayed in the city to begin his broadcasting career in 1998. Murray also became president of the Blackhawks alumni association.

Selected by Chicago in the third round of the 1980 draft, the center broke in with the Blackhawks by playing one game as a 19-year-old during the 1981-82 season.

From Calgary, Alberta, Murray topped 20 goals five times, including a career-best 45 goals and 99 points in 1985-86, while also known for his defensive play. That same season, he became the Blackhawks' first player to win the NHL's Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league's top defensive forward.

The team will honor Murray and the other members of the inaugural class with a special private ceremony on April 10, before a special in-game ceremony on April 11.