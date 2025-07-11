Chicago Bears, general manager Ryan Poles agree to 5-year contract extension deal, reports say

The Chicago Bears and General Manager Ryan Poles have agreed to a five-year extension deal, CBS Sports NFL senior insider Jonathan Jones confirms.

Poles, 39, has made a flurry of moves with mixed results since arriving in January 2022. His biggest transaction occurred in March 2023, when he traded the No. 1 overall pick in that year's draft to the Panthers in exchange for the 9th and 61st overall picks, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and receiver D.J. Moore. Pace later used those picks to acquire several future starters, including quarterback Caleb Williams and wideout Rome Odunze, both of whom were first-round picks in 2024.

This offseason has been another busy one for Pace and the Bears. The team's biggest offseason move was the hiring of former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Chicago was aggressive in free agency with Johnson aboard by signing six expected starers, three of which are along the offensive line.

While they are just 15-36 since Poles' arrival, it's clear that Chicago's brass remains confident that Poles is capable of leading the Bears back to the postseason for the first time since 2020. The Bears, who haven't played in a Super Bowl since 2006 and haven't won the big game since 1985, are also hoping to snap their drought without a playoff win, which dates back to the 2010 season.

According to reports, Poles had two years left on his previous deal. The extension matches him and the team's new head coach, Ben Johnson, for five seasons.

Before taking the role as general manager, Poles tried out for the Bears in 2008 as an offensive tackle while at Boston College. He was signed as an undrafted free agent, but did not make the roster before turning to scouting with the Chiefs in 2009.

Information, including how much the new deal is worth, was not released. The Bears have yet to release an official statement on the extension.

Poles became the sixth Black general manager in the NFL, and the first in the Bears' history.

The extension will run through 2029.

This is a developing story.