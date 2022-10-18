Chicago Bears make roster move after 2-4 start to season

CHICAGO (CBS) – Before the team's extended break this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said basically everything was on the table when it came to evaluating the roster after a 2-4 start.

That included getting rid of one of their wide receivers who, it could be argued, cost the Bears a shot for at least one more win.

The Bears released wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who made two costly mistakes against the Minnesota Vikings, including a fumble on the final drive when he should've gone out of bounds. He also had a key penalty negating a Justin Fields touchdown run, and just wasn't producing. He had just one catch on four targets.

As for the guys still on the team, Eberflus said they had one-on-one talks with every player on the roster.

"We had the players in to talk about our evaluation for each player," Eberflus said. "So each coach talked to each guy ... and we had individual meetings to review not only the last two games, but the previous, all six games. It's really about fundamentals and technique when you're talking to each player.

"That's not to say it's just during a mini-bye [week] or during a bye [week], that's going through the whole season. We're always trying to do that. But this is when you get a breath and you can take a chance to really dive into it a little bit deeper."