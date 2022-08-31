Chicago Bears cut roster down to 53-man limit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears got there roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday.

There weren't many surprises among the cuts with offensive lineman Michael Schofield and veteran defensive lineman Mario Edwards among those shown the door.

The release of guard Schofield seemed to open the door for Teven Jenkins to be the starting right guard.

After all he's been through this camp with trade rumors and shifting from tackle to guard, he says he's just trying to compartmentalize everything and look forward to the season. But he definitely is still a little uneasy about his status here and not convinced he won't still be traded at some point.

"It's really hard," Jenkins said. "I'm still trying to wrap my mind around it right now, trying to get past what happened and look forward to the season."

Linebacker Jack Sanborn was one of three undrafted free agents and 13 rookies to make the Bears' initial 53-man roster. The Lake Zurich high school alum said just being himself every day and putting in the work helped him earn a spot.

"What it took: I was just being myself coming in working every day," Sanborn said. "It's hard work though. You're competing against the best football players in the world."

As far as celebrating tonight, no dice, as he said, they've got practice on Wednesday.

The Bears open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers.