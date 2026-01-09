Chicago bars and restaurants expect boost from Bears playoff game this weekend

Chicago bars and restaurants were gearing up for a busy night on Saturday, when the Bears host the Packers at Soldier Field in an NFC Wild Card playoff game.

The city was already buzzing Friday night with both Bears and Packers fans, as the return of the NFL's oldest rivalry is a boost to spirits and business.

Inside Will's Northwoods Inn in the Lakeview neighborhood, Packers fans can find refuge among their kind in Chicago. The bar hosted a pep rally Friday night ahead of Saturday's playoff game.

The Bears and Packers split their regular season matchup, with the Packers winning at Lambeau Field in Week 14, and the Bears winning at Soldier Field in Week 16.

"The first one, we were ecstatic. We kind of pulled that one out, and then the last one was a little heartbreaking," said Will's Northwoods Inn operations manager Big Country.

The bar is expecting Saturday to be their third busiest day of the entire year.

"We've got a DJ that does 'Go Pack, Go', and bang the drum after touchdowns," Big Country said.

At Gracie O'Malley's in Wicker Park, fans and managers are thrilled for playoff football to return.

"We're tired of being the little brother. We're the kings of the North. We're not giving it back," said day manager Mike Stamp.

"Very excited. That's why I came over here to get the luck of the Irish, hopefully. We get that win tomorrow," said Elvis Ortega, of Humboldt Park.

The restaurant is busy preparing for a big night of food and drinks, and is no longer accepting reservations due to high demand, instead going with a first-come-first-served policy.

"It really is so much, not only the dollars and cents, but just the pride to have everybody happy again, feeling good again," Stamp said.

The Illinois Restaurant Association said restaurants, bars, hotels and delivery services are welcoming the Bears' playoff run, which comes at a typically quiet time for the industry.

"January usually is the slowest month in the restaurant industry, and the bar industry. So having the Bears going to the playoffs – and fingers crossed that they win this on Saturday, and keep going deeper in the playoffs – it will be good for business. It will be a nice shot in the arm," said Illinois Restaurant Association president Sam Toia. "When you put people in front of their TVs, which we'll be doing on Saturday evening, delivery orders go way up."

Another food establishment that's excited about the Bears' playoff run is the Wieners Circle.

The popular hot dog stand is offering free hot dogs if any Bears defensive player or offensive lineman scores a touchdown on a designed offensive play, if the defense or special teams scores a touchdown return and the bears win, or if defensive coordinator Dennis Allen does the macarena.

If the Bears end up winning the Super Bowl, they will provide free hot dogs for the victory parade, and Bears players will get free hot dogs for life.