Chicago Auto Show previews annual First Look for Charity fundraiser

Chicago Auto Show previews annual First Look for Charity fundraiser

Chicago Auto Show previews annual First Look for Charity fundraiser

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Auto Show roars into town in just over a month, but before it starts you can get a sneak peek at some of the hottest cars and help a local non-profit at the same time.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association held a preview on Tuesday of it's First Look for Charity, which takes place every year the night before the show opens.

The black-tie event takes raises $3 million dollars for 18 area organizations. More than 20 local restaurants will be on hand, including Norman's Bistro in Kenwood.

"The level of exposure that this opportunity provides Norman's Bistro, a small community-owned restaurant, is absolutely immeasurable," said Norman's owner Norman Bolden. "You're going to see fabulous people, you're going to see amazing cars, you're going to enjoy an electrifying synergy, and it's a not-to-be-missed event."

The First Look for Charity event is on Feb. 9 at McCormick Place. Tickets are $325, and include a chance to win a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer.