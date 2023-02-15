Watch CBS News
Get discounted Chicago Auto Show ticket with canned food donation

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  You can test drive cool cars and trucks at the Chicago Auto Show.

But starting Wednesday, you can take part in a different kind of a drive at McCormick Place: a food drive. If you bring three cans of food, you'll get a coupon for $5.00 off an adult ticket.

All the food goes to A Safe Haven, an organization helping people who are homeless in Chicago.

The food drive lasts through Friday.

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

February 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

