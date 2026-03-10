Watch CBS News
16-year-old charged in shooting that left 12-year-old injured on Chicago's West Side

A 16-year-old boy was charged in a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy injured while riding in a car in Chicago's Austin neighborhood in February. 

Chicago police said the 16-year-old was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery.

On February 3, police said the victim was in a car in the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue when a gunshot grazed his head just before 7 p.m. He was taken to Loyola Hospital and was listed in fair condition. 

Police said the 16-year-old was taken into custody.  

He is expected in court on Tuesday for a detention hearing. 

