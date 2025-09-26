12 displaced after apartment fire on Chicago's West Side

A dozen people were displaced from their homes after an apartment fire on Friday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the fire in the 4900 block of West Washington just before 2 a.m.

Video from the scene shows firefighters battling heavy smoke and flames at the severely damaged building. The building appears to be a total loss, but officials have not confirmed the extent of the damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.