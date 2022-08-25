Chicago Army veteran who fought at D-Day laid to rest at 101

CHICAGO (CBS) – He was there for one of the most pivotal events in world history: D-Day and the storming of Normandy Beach in France during World War II.

Chicagoan Walter "Wiff" Nogulich literally lived history during his 101 years. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot told the story about the lasting legacy the Army veteran left behind in Albany Park.

Besides being a World War II veteran, Nogulich was a lifelong Chicago resident. He earned the nickname "Wiff" because of his impressive speed on the football and baseball fields.

The 88th Readiness Division Military Funeral Honors team presented an American flag to Nogulich's family on behalf of the president of the United States and the U.S. Army.

"He loved that he was able to serve," said Nogulich's daughter, Natalija.

Nogulich, who was of Serbian descent, died on Aug. 19 at the age of 101. The Lane Tech High graduate served in the U.S. Army. He was among the soldiers who landed in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944, with the 90th Infantry.

He was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and two Presidential Citations.

"I asked him, I said, 'How did you survive?'" Nogulich's daughter said. "He was wounded, of course, he got the Purple Heart. He said, 'You know honey, I just didn't dwell on it. I just kept going.' He had a lot of faith."

His daughter is a Chicago-born actor, best known for her roles in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Christmas Vacation."

Natalija Nogulich said her father's faith was an integral part of his life.

"The day after he got back, still in uniform, he went to church to light a candle and give thanks for his survival and that's when my mom spotted him from the choir loft and said 'I'm marrying that soldier," she said.

Nogulich and his wife, Helen, wanted to have a church for the Serbian community in Albany Park. So in 1964, they along with 18 other families came together to found the church St. Steven of Decani Serbian Orthodox Church.

Today, the congregation is more than 350 strong.

"Their legacy is their love toward God and toward our beautiful community," said Fr. Aleksandar Petrovic.

"I do know both my mother and father are people that will not be forgotten," said Christ Nogulich, Walter's son.

Nogulich shared his views on faith with the St. Basil of Ostrog High School Sunday school class, just three months ago.

"If you don't love God, you don't love yourself," he said. "Love your family, be loyal to them and stay close to them."

Walter "Wiff' Nogulich, a veteran, a man of God, who helped to create a place of worship, providing community outreach in Albany Park, for generations to come.