Chicago area resident chases car burglars, injured after exchange of gunfire

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – A resident of south suburban Oak Forest was shot early Friday morning during an exchange of gunfire while chasing a group of people who had been trying to break into local cars and homes.

Oak Forest police received a report of a car burglary shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday in the 16900 block of Leclaire Avenue. A resident in the area saw several unknown people near his home while police were on their way to the scene. He confronted the group on his property.

The unknown individuals fled the area, and the resident tried to chase them.

While chasing the group, there was an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot. although police did not say who fired first. The resident was shot twice and was left bleeding in the lot. Police did not know if anyone in the fleeing group was also injured.

The resident who was shot was taken to a local hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Neighbors said they heard the gunfire near their homes.

"I heard a 'boom! boom! boom! really loud,'" said one woman, who asked not to be identified. "Which sounded at the moment like somebody was pounding on the window."

The woman said she saw a suspect running by a nearby tennis court. He leaped over a fence and into her yard, then ran down the street.

She heard some moaning and later learned one of her neighbor had been shot. She called the police.

"Especially having your neighbor getting shot at, and hopefully he's gonna make it, it's just traumatizing. It's horrible," the woman said.

Oak Forest police said two dark-colored vehicles were seen leaving the area after the reports of the shots fired. Police said there was no continued threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Oak Forest Police investigators at 708-687-1376.