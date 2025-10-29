Chicago area businesses, community organizers raising funds for Hurricane Melissa relief in Jamaica

In the aftermath of the devastation that has unfolded in Jamaica, community organizations and restaurants here in Chicago are joining forces to help those in their homeland.

Co-owner of the Jerky Jerk North restaurant, Dwaine Campbell, in the West Ridge neighborhood, said he has a heavy heart when it comes to his loved ones in Jamaica

As Campbell prepares jerk chicken and rice and peas in the kitchen, he's thinking about his family in Westmoreland, Jamaica — an area hit hard by Hurricane Melissa.

Campbell still hasn't been able to reach his father, as he said the whole community there is down.

"Trying to reach relatives, friends, trying to figure out what's going on. It's really bad," he said.

Category 5 Hurricane Melissa had winds of up to 185 miles per hour.

Campbell was able to connect with his sister, Shauna-Kay Campbell, in Kingston, who shared an update about their mother's home in Westmoreland.

"The entire community is destroyed. Her home is damaged. The roof went, the entire structure went down," she said.

The devastation in Jamaica is also on the minds of Renne Stone and Trevor Warburton. Both are members of the Evanston Cricket Club.

The organization was formed in the 1980s and hosts a series of annual events. Among them, the Jamaican Independence Day Celebration in Evanston. This year, the group's cricket team won the Midwest Cricket Conference Elite 3030 Championship. Now their focus is on hurricane relief. Warburton and Stone both have family in Jamaica.

"Just seeing the images, especially when it made landfall yesterday, and you know them saying the whole Black River area, area was devastated, that's where a lot of my family is on the west end, you know it put like a pit in your stomach," Stone said.

"I'm from the Black River area, and I was devastated to see the hospital, the roof was off," Warburton said.

The Evanston Cricket Club's Annual Fundraiser on November 22nd will now be used to raise funds for hurricane relief.

"We just want to make sure that everyone comes together and works together to make sure that we can provide whatever relief efforts that we can to our loved ones in Jamaica," Stone said.

The restaurant co-owner, along with members of the Evanston Cricket Club, said they are organizing donation efforts, and all of their updates will be on their social media pages for anyone looking to donate.