Chicago Archdiocese to pay out another settlement to man who says he was abused by Fr. Daniel McCormack

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Archdiocese will pay $1.2 million to the latest man claiming he was abused by a pedophile priest.

The settlement adds to the more than $12 million in payouts related to the defrocked Rev. Daniel McCormack.

The man involved in the latest settlement claims McCormack sexually abused him on multiple occasion during an after-school program in 2005 when he was 12 years old. The settlement was issued in a mediation before a lawsuit was filed, according to the alleged victim's attorney, Lyndsay Markley.

McCormack is alleged to have molested at least 25 boys. He spent two years in prison, and then the remainder of his sentence was served as a state-run mental health facility after being deemed a sexually violent person.

He was released from that facility last fall.

McCormack, formerly pastor of St. Agatha's Church in Chicago, is one of the city's most notorious figures in the Roman Catholic priest sexual abuse scandal.

He pleaded guilty in 2007 to aggravated criminal sexual abuse for molesting five underage boys when he was serving as a priest in Chicago.

He was removed from the clergy following his conviction and has since been accused of abusing more than 20 boys during his time at St. Agatha in North Lawndale. McCormack used his position as a priest, teacher and basketball coach to abuse boys in his care.