Chicago Archdiocese to celebrate election of Pope Leo XIV at Rate Field on June 14

Former Chicago colleagues of Pope Leo XIV head to Rome for his papal installation

The Archdiocese of Chicago will host a celebration of the election of Pope Leo XIV next month at Rate Field, the home of the White Sox.

The celebration will be held on June 14, when the White Sox will be playing in Texas, and will include music, film, in-person testimonials, and prayer. The event will be followed by a Catholic mass.

"Pope Leo XIV's message of peace, unity and the key to a meaningful life have touched hearts across the globe. This celebration is an extraordinary opportunity for people from the city and beyond to come together in shared pride for one of our own," the Archdiocese said in a statement on Saturday.

A Chicago native and White Sox fan, then-Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the new pope last week in the Vatican, making him the first U.S-born pope. He will be formally installed as Pope Leo XIV on Sunday in Rome.

The Archdiocese said more details on the celebration at Rate Field, including ticketing information, will be released soon.

Meantime, the White Sox have announced plans to install a graphic commemoration of Pope Leo at the ballpark on Monday. The graphic installation will mark the location in Section 140 where the pope attended Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.

