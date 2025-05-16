Chicagoans heading to Rome to attend Pope Leo XIV's papal installation mass

Pope Leo XIV will be formally installed as bishop of Rome on Sunday at St. Peter's Square, and many Chicagoans are heading to Italy for the historic occasion for America's first pope, who was born in Chicago.

"We are simply overjoyed," said Sister Barbara Reid, who was beaming with pride on Friday as she prepared to head to Rome for the papal installation mass for Pope Leo XIV on Sunday.

Reid is the president of Catholic Theological Union in Hyde Park, where Pope Leo enrolled in 1978 and earned his Master of Divinity in 1982.

"Not only are we thrilled that our own graduate has been chosen, and that the direction for doing theology and the ministerial preparation that we give our graduates, that our approach to doing that has been affirmed by the cardinal electors, and embraced by the greater church," Reid said.

Reid was in Rome last week when then-Cardinal Robert Prevost was elevated to the papacy. She said, as pope, he will bring a great deal to the Roman Catholics he will lead around the world.

"His emphasis on care for the planet, his emphasis on care for migrants and refugees; we know he is a missionary, and will certainly advance the concept that Pope Francis spoke about so often about being missionary disciples, being intent on serving the people who are the poorest and the neediest," she said.

In 1999, Father Bob, as he was known back then, was a mentor at the Augustinians' residence in Hyde Park, where young men studying to be priests were living. They were learning about the priesthood at Catholic Theological Union across the street.

A booklet recently printed by Catholic Theological Union is a compilation of prayers for Pope Leo from the Catholic Theological Union community and beyond. Reid is bringing the booklet to Rome for the pope.

"You can read all of them on our website. We created a place on our website where anyone who wanted to could add their prayer for Pope Leo, and some of them are just so touching," she said.

Fr. John Lydon will also join Reid on the trip. Lydon is a priest at Catholic Theological Union and lived with Pope Leo for about a decade in Peru.

"I'm thrilled. It's been a week of thrilling graces. I've been contacted from different countries for interviews. So it's just a moment of great joy, never expected. As Sister Barbara said, his qualities were all there, but he was an American, we thought that would not easily be overcome, but he's international,"

He had this prayer for his friend:

"That wisdom that comes through our Lord, communicated also through his blessed Mother, will guide him with the challenges of the church, and will give him the strength to carry forth," Lydon said.