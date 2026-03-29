Chicago alderman hosts pancake breakfast to raise funds for CPD officers' bulletproof vests

Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling greeted diners Sunday morning at a Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast.

The event helps those who serve and protect stay protected. It was the second Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast held at Saint Ignatius College Prep, at 1076 W. Roosevelt Rd. on the Near West Side.

Ald. Bill Conway (34th) hosted the event.

For $5, attendees got their fill of pancakes, sausages, and other breakfast favorites.

All the money will go toward new bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers.

Conway noted that without such funding, CPD officers would have to buy bulletproof vests out of their own pockets. They cost $500 on average, Conway said in a news release.

Last year, a similar event at Saint Ignatius raised $120,000 for the Chicago Police Department.