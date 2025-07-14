Watch CBS News
Chicago Air Quality Alert issued through Tuesday night for Canadian wildfire smoke

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

An Air Quality Alert has been issued through Tuesday for the Chicago area from wildfire smoke coming in from Canada.

The Air Quality Alert went into effect at noon Monday, for air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including babies and children and the elderly. The alert expands to all of Northwest Indiana on Tuesday.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada started being dragged down into the Upper Midwest over the weekend, then further into the Chicago area as the week begins. Manitoba is under a state of emergency due to the wildfires, which have prompted 12,600 people to evacuate their homes. The fires in the central Canadian province have burned over 3,861 square miles.

There are also wildfires in Saskatchewan.

a8fd7b21-53e6-4f99-9f63-e619282aae4c.png

An Air Pollution Action Day has been issued by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for Tuesday, July 15 for the greater Chicago metropolitan area, for ozone levels that will be at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

If you have asthma or pulmonary or respiratory diseases, you are strongly encouraged to limit prolonged outdoor activities while the alert and action day are in effect. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

