Heat can't keep crowds away from Chicago Air & Water Show on the lakefront

Crowds try to beat the heat at Chicago Air & Water Show

The stifling heat on Saturday did not stop tens of thousands of people from packing the lakefront for the first day of the Chicago Air & Water Show.

Fans at North Avenue beach did their best to stay cool while enjoying the show, many bringing personal fans to beat the heat as they watched the Thunderbirds and other high-flying acts.

"We have our chairs, and we have our umbrella to shade us from the sun. We have our beautiful fans," said Roseanna Thompson.

She and her husband, Nathaniel, showed up early for what they called the best seat in the house.

"He was giving me a hard time about our setup, because he thinks I do too much," she said.

It might have seemed like too much, but once they got there, it was the perfect setup, especially as temperatures climbed into the 90s.

"Now he's so proud of it. He's just looking around just taking in all the compliments," Roseanna said.

"Yeah, I'm cool now" Nathaniel said. "We come out here together, spend the day together. It's great," Nathieal said.

Keeping their eyes on the Thunderbirds while staying cool seemed to be the main focus on day one for the crowds on the lakefront.

Not far down the beach from the Thompsons, Dwayne Ford was enjoying the show with his family.

"They love to see the water show and see the airplanes and see the tricks they do," he said.

While Ford has brought the kids to see the show the past few year, it was mom's first time here.

"It's amazing. Like he said, it's hot our here, but you don't even think about it when you see the planes just doing these tricks. It's like, wow," Desirea Watson said.

"I like when they do spirals, and then they do freefalls," Maysen Ford said.

The key is to come prepared and stay hydrated, especially with another packed day ahead on Sunday.