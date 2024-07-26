Watch CBS News
Boat capsizes on Lake Michigan in Chicago; one man unaccounted for

By Darius Johnson, Adam Harrington, Greg Kelly, Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man remained unaccounted for Friday night after a boat capsized near 31st Street Harbor on Lake Michigan.

The boat flipped at 7:33 p.m., police said. Police said multiple people were onboard at the time, but did not provide a specific number.

The marine safety group Boat Safe Chicago said the boat hit a wall.

One man of an unknown age was unaccounted for as of 9:15 p.m.

The police Marine Unit was searching for the missing man Friday night.

