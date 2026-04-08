Chef Rick Bayless' family foundation donates $1 million to National Museum of Mexican Art

Chef Rick Bayless' family foundation has donated $1 million to Chicago's National Museum of Mexican Art, the museum announced this week.

The donation from the Bayless Family Foundation is the largest gift to date to support the west wing renovation project at the museum, at 1852 W. 19th St. in Harrison Park in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The west wing renovation project is part of a $5 million renovation effort at the museum. The effort will modernize the museum's performing arts facilities between now and 2028.

Rick Bayless and his wife, Deann, are longtime patrons of the National Museum of Mexican Art, and have supported the museum extensively in the past through donations and collaborations, the museum said.

Rick Bayless has also served on the museum's board of trustees. Rick and Deann Bayless last year were also honored with the Sandra Cisneros Award at the museum's Gala de Arte for enhancing the appreciation of authentic Mexican food and for their support for the performing arts, the museum said.

The museum noted that it opened the same year as Frontera Grill, Bayless' flagship restaurant.

"We're life-long fans of the arts and over the past four decades, we have been privileged to experience the NMMA's growth and evolution alongside our own," Bayless said in a news release. "The Bayless Family Foundation is honored to give this $1 million gift to help such a beloved and important cultural institution broaden its reach and community impact."

The west wing renovation project will involve moving the stage to improve sightlines, upgrading and expanding seasons, installing a hydraulic stage, upgrading audiovisual systems, creating dressing rooms and other artist support areas, and adding restrooms and a shower for performers.

The west wing will be renamed Foro de Artes Bayless.