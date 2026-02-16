Man shot, killed after carjacking on North Side remembered

Chicago Police are still investigating the deadly carjackings that occurred last week, with one of the victims being an employee at well-known Chef Art Smith's Navy Pier restaurant.

A memorial honoring Darwin Tirado, 22, has grown in Northalsted since the deadly shooting last Wednesday.

Chef Art Smith said the incident was devastating not only to his family but also to the larger community.

"He was a joyful young man. Very full of life. Kind. Considerate, very smart," Smith said.

Tirado is being remembered as kind, hardworking, and from a loving family. He worked for Chef Art Smith at his Navy Pier restaurant, Reunion, and was a student at City Colleges of Chicago. Smith called him an incredible and talented chef.

Tirado's mom, Edita, has worked for Smith for more than 20 years.

"A person is missing from their family that they love and cared for. She had two sons — this was her oldest," Smith said.

Police said Tirado was sitting in his car with another man here on West Waveland Avenue in the Northalsted neighborhood when two armed men approached them, demanding the car and their property, and shooting and killing Tirado as they fled.

Tirado's car was then used in another carjacking and deadly shooting in Bronzeville within the hour. A man was found there with a gunshot wound to the head. Police sources said they're investigating the connection. It's unclear if another carjacking or attempted carjacking shortly afterward was carried out by the same people, but police said the description of the car they used is the same.

As of Monday, Chicago police said they had no new details in the case.

Smith spoke out on behalf of the Tirado family, calling for help from the larger community.

"I want this person brought to justice," he said. "I think if people know anything, they need to report it immediately to the police."

So far, no arrest has been made during the investigation.