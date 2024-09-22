High school cheerleaders attacked during football game in Oak Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several high school cheerleaders were attacked during a football game Friday night in Oak Lawn, officials say.

The fight broke out during halftime at Richards High School in Oak Lawn, just southwest of the Chicago city limits.

The cheerleaders who were hurt were students at Oak Lawn Community High School.

School officials say the attackers were not students.

The school's superintendent said in a statement, "At no time were any weapons involved, nor were there any major injuries, contrary to some reports on social media... We hold our students and fans to high standards and take student conduct very seriously, especially during school-sponsored events."

Oak Lawn Police are investigating.

The superintendent sent the following full statement to families:

Dear Oak Lawn Families and Community, I am writing to inform you about a serious incident that occurred during our football game at Richards High School this weekend. Many inaccurate rumors have been posted on social media and I would like to provide some clarity to dispel those rumors. During halftime, a verbal and physical altercation broke out, initiated by an individual who is not an OLCHS student. Several of our cheerleaders were unfortunately attacked, Oak Lawn Police and other law enforcement immediately intervened to remove all individuals that were causing conflict. Numerous students and parents were removed from the game. At no time were any weapons involved, nor were there any major injuries, contrary to some reports on social media. We hold our students and fans to high standards and take student conduct very seriously, especially during school-sponsored events. We are actively investigating the incident to identify any OLCHS students involved, and I assure you that appropriate consequences will be enforced in accordance with our school and district policies. It is vital for all of us to remain vigilant and proactive in fostering a culture of respect and sportsmanship. As discussions about this incident arise, I encourage you to speak with your students about the importance of resolving conflicts constructively and understanding the impact of their actions on our community. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out. Thank you for your ongoing support of our students and for helping to maintain a positive school environment. Sincerely,

Dr. Shahe Bagdasarian

Superintendent

Oak Lawn Community High School D229