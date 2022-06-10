Festivals and parades returning to Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- There's a lot to look forward to this weekend.

Festivals, events and parades are back in person and they're taking over the city.

Some events have already begun like the Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park that will run through Sunday. The festival will be paired with the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Saturday.

The Fiesta in the Back of the Yards starts Friday and will go until Sunday as well.

The Chicago Blues Festival is back and crowds already gathered as Joanna Connor and Toronzo Cannon each sang and offered up blistering guitar work at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion. Shamekia Copeland belted it out as the headliner afterward. You can still catch performances, the festival runs the entire weekend.

Festivals are stretching all across the city on the North Side in Andersonville with the Midsommarfest and the Old Town Art Fair.

The city happenings mean the Office of Emergency Management is getting involved to encourage people to take public transportation if possible and report suspicious activity.

The city said they will have citywide deployments of police officers to ensure safety this weekend. There will be a lot of street closures and traffic to look out for, so allow extra travel time.