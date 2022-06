The Puerto Rican Festival and People Parade hits the streets of Humboldt Park Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's back!

The Puerto Rican Festival and People Parade hits the streets of Humboldt Park on Thursday. The 43rd annual event celebrates Chicago's rich Puerto Rican culture and it runs through Sunday.