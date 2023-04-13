Chatham neighborhood leaders protest Walmart store closing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community leaders on the South Side say closing the Walmart in Chatham is unacceptable, and they're asking the retail giant to reconsider and meet with neighbors.

"When you came in, you said you are going to be our partner. We are demanding that you live up to your word. We want you to stand with us to improve the quality of this community" said Illinois State Sen. Elgie Sims (D-Chicago).

Walmart announced on Tuesday it is closing four Chicago stores by the end of the week, including the Supercenter at 84th and Stewart, leaving only four Walmart stores in the city.

Also closing are Walmart Neighborhood Market locations at 47th and Cottage Grove, Cermak and Rockwell, and Surf and Broadway.

Rev. Michael Pfleger called the closures of the Walmart stores with less than a week's notice is disrespectful to their employees and the communities they serve.

Walmart said the stores it is closing are not profitable, and together have lost millions of dollars a year, but Pfleger questioned that assertion, saying the Chatham Walmart is packed with shoppers every day.

"It's hard to believe that every time we come to this store, it's full of shoppers, and yet they are losing money," he said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has criticized Walmart for closing the stores with such short notice, and has called on the company to ensure they work with the community to find new uses for those sites.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has said he is committed to finding ways "to fill the gaps these closures will leave in neighborhoods."